Ram Charan and his wife Upasana Kamineni enjoy their babymoon in the U.S. as they expect their first child
Ram Charan and his wife Upasana Kamineni are currently enjoying their babymoon in the U.S. as they expect their first child. The couple is taking out time in between between talk shows and awards functions.
Ram Charan’s wife, Upasana Kamineni, has confirmed that their first child would be born in India, despite speculations that they could be considering having the child in the United States.
Ram Charan, who is presently busy giving out interviews ahead of the Oscars event this month, recently shared his interest in performing ‘Naatu Naatu’ at the event. In one of those interviews, the actor said that he would be more than happy to entertain the audience, however, won’t be able to perform the entire song on the stage.
“We would love to do Naatu Naatu anywhere including the Oscars, especially if there’s a request and there’s time to prepare. We’ll be more than happy. However, to do the complete number on the stage would take a lot of energy and breath, but definitely can go for the hook step,” he said.
Confirming the pregnancy news on his social media handles, Ram Charan shared a note that read, “With the blessings of Shri Hanumanji, we are delighted to share that Upasana and Ram Charan are expecting their first child.” This was further signed off with the names of the couple’s parents – “With love and gratitude Chiranjeevi and Surekha Konidela and Shobana and Anil Kamineni.”