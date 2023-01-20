Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani are all smiles at the screening of Chhatriwali

3/4

Rajesh Tailang also made an appearance at the screening. While talking to Firstpost, he said, ““This long format of storytelling is one of the reasons why this change has come I feel. And this change has come in films as well. A lot of people approach me by saying it’s the role of a father. It’s a relationship na, it’s the relationship I share with the protagonist. I have never seen my characters like that. I have seen him as Ramakar Pandit of Mirzapur, Mohan Kumar of Selection Day, or Bhupendra Singh of Delhi Crime. Sometimes we are accused of playing the same characters, men in uniform, but I approach it differently. I feel it’s just my profession, not my character. Every character can be different.”