Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani are all smiles at the screening of Chhatriwali
The film also stars Rajesh Tailang, Satish Kaushik, Dolly Ahaluwalia, and has released today on Zee5.
1/4
Jackky Bhagnani and Rakul Preet Singh were all smiles at the screening of her film Chhatriwali that has begun streaming on Zee5 from today.
2/4
In an exclusive interview with Firstpost, actor Rakul Preet Singh said, “It’s the best platform to tell a story like this. When you tell a story about a subject that’s still taboo, you’re not sure whether people are going to come to the cinemas or not. But with a digital platform, even if they are not comfortable watching the film with the family, they can always watch it alone and then get impacted. To reach your target audience, you need to have the right medium; and with Zee5’s reach even to the tier two and tier three cities,, it’s a win win situation for us.”
3/4
Rajesh Tailang also made an appearance at the screening. While talking to Firstpost, he said, ““This long format of storytelling is one of the reasons why this change has come I feel. And this change has come in films as well. A lot of people approach me by saying it’s the role of a father. It’s a relationship na, it’s the relationship I share with the protagonist. I have never seen my characters like that. I have seen him as Ramakar Pandit of Mirzapur, Mohan Kumar of Selection Day, or Bhupendra Singh of Delhi Crime. Sometimes we are accused of playing the same characters, men in uniform, but I approach it differently. I feel it’s just my profession, not my character. Every character can be different.”
4/4
Rakul also opened up to Firstpost about changing perceptions and creating awareness about safe sex. She says, “This has been going on ever since I have been watching television, the Government running an initiative and trying to educate people but there are still only 7% of users of condoms in our country.” She adds, “Being a highly populated country, this is a very low figure. It never happens instantly, it’s a process that takes time, and that’s why more and more films like these should be made. Through entertainment, you can hopefully impact the mindsets of people.”