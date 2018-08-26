1/7 On the occasion of Raksha Bandhan on Saturday, children tied rakhi to Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi. Twitter @BJP4India On the occasion of Raksha Bandhan on Saturday, children tied rakhi to Prime Minister Narendra...

2/7 Students from various schools took part in the festivities and tied rakhi on Modi's wrist. Twitter @BJP4India Students from various schools took part in the festivities and tied rakhi on Modi's wrist....

3/7 The prime minister blessed the girls who tied him a rakhi and wished the nation on social media. Twitter @BJP4India The prime minister blessed the girls who tied him a rakhi and wished the nation on social media....

4/7 Qamar Mohsin Shaikh, Modi's Rakhi sister celebrated the festival with him. She said that she has been tying him rakhi for past 24 years and there has been no difference in his behaviour ever since. Twitter @ANI Qamar Mohsin Shaikh, Modi's Rakhi sister celebrated the festival with him. She said that she has...

5/7 Children also tied rakhi to President Ram Nath Kovind on Raksha Bandhan. Twitter @ANI Children also tied rakhi to President Ram Nath Kovind on Raksha Bandhan. Twitter @ANI

6/7 Students from many schools also participated and celebrated Raksha Bandhan with the president. He greeted the nation on social media and hoped that the festival would strengthen the feeling of brotherhood in the country. He also wished for a society safe for women and girls. Twitter @ANI Students from many schools also participated and celebrated Raksha Bandhan with the president. He...