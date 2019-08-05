1/5 The Centre on Monday scrapped Article 370, which granted special status to Jammu and Kashmir. Union home minister Amit Shah justified the move in the Rajya Sabha, saying that the provision prevented democracy from blossoming in the state. He added that terrorism cannot be eliminated till Article 370 exists. PTI The Centre on Monday scrapped Article 370, which granted special status to Jammu and Kashmir....

2/5 Opposing the abrogation of Article 370, Leader of Opposition in the Rajya Sabha Ghulam Nabi Azad said: "I had never imagined that the head of the state which is India's crown will be chopped off." PTI

3/5 TMC MP Derek O'Brien too opposed the abrogation of the constitutional provision and said," From 11 am this morning we have been witnessing procedural harakiri. We can't see this constitutional immorality anymore."

4/5 The Rajya Sabha also passed the Jammu and Kashmir Reorganisation Bill 2019, which bifurcates the state into the Union Territories of Jammu and Kashmir, Ladakh and a bill extending 10 percent EWS quota to the state. Twitter@ANI