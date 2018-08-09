1/7 On the second last day of the Monsoon Session, the Parliament passed some key legislation, including the SC/ST amendment Bill, and elected its deputy chairman. JD(U) member Harivansh Narayan Singh was elected as Rajya Sabha Deputy Chairman with 125 votes in his favour. PTI On the second last day of the Monsoon Session, the Parliament passed some key legislation,...

Rajya Sabha Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu initiated the process of election of Rajya Sabha deputy chairman by calling for division of votes in the House. Singh secured 125 votes, while Congress leader and Opposition candidate BK Hariprasad got 105 votes.

The day also marked the return of Union minister Arun Jaitley to work after a brief period of illness. Jaitley attended the proceedings in the Rajya Sabha for the first time after undergoing a renal transplant in May. Jaitley, who is also the Leader of the Upper House, was holding the charge of Finance and Corporate Affairs Ministries.

The Parliament also passed the bill to overturn a Supreme Court order concerning certain safeguards against arrest under the SC/ST law, with the Rajya Sabha unanimously adopting the legislation. Replying to the debate on the bill in the Rajya Sabha, Minister of Social Justice and Empowerment Thaawar Chand Gehlot said that the Narendra Modi government was committed to protecting the rights of all sections of society.

A bill to establish a National Sports University in Manipur was also passed in the Rajya Sabha, amid protests by Congress members who trooped into the Well demanding a Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) probe into the Rafale fighter jet deal. Replying to the debate on the bill, Sports Minister

Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore said the proposed university would offer masters and bachelor degree in various fields including sports management and sports science.

In his speech, the Prime Minister said the election of deputy chairman of Rajya Sabha was such that "dono taraf Hari the, ek ke aage BK tha, BK Hari, koi na beeke, aur ek ke aage koi BK, VK nahi tha (both sides had Hari, but there was 'BK' (Hariprasad) on one side, while the other did not have such initials."