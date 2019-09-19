1/5 Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Thursday flew the Tejas fighter aircraft from the HAL airport in Bengaluru, becoming the first defence minister to fly the indigenously-built light combat aircraft (LCA). Image courtesy: Twitter/@DefenceMinIndia Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Thursday flew the Tejas fighter aircraft from the HAL airport...

2/5 'The flight was very smooth, comfortable, I was thrilled. It was one of the most memorable events of my life,' Rajnath said after alighting from the aircraft. Image courtesy: Twitter/ @DefenceMinIndia 'The flight was very smooth, comfortable, I was thrilled. It was one of the most memorable events...

3/5 An official said Rajnath also 'controlled' and flew the aircraft for around two minutes. However, the minister said he followed orders while controlling the aircraft. 'But those two minutes were memorable,' he said. PTI An official said Rajnath also 'controlled' and flew the aircraft for around two minutes. However,...

4/5 The minister initially buckled himself in the seat behind the pilot in the aircraft. He was accompanied by Air Vice Marshal N Tiwari, who is also the Project Director of National Flight Test Centre, ADA (Aeronautical Development Agency) in Bengaluru. PTI The minister initially buckled himself in the seat behind the pilot in the aircraft. He was...