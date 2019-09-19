Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Thursday flew the Tejas fighter aircraft from the HAL airport in Bengaluru, becoming the first defence minister to fly the indigenously-built light combat aircraft (LCA). Image courtesy: Twitter/@DefenceMinIndia
'The flight was very smooth, comfortable, I was thrilled. It was one of the most memorable events of my life,' Rajnath said after alighting from the aircraft. Image courtesy: Twitter/ @DefenceMinIndia
An official said Rajnath also 'controlled' and flew the aircraft for around two minutes. However, the minister said he followed orders while controlling the aircraft. 'But those two minutes were memorable,' he said. PTI
The minister initially buckled himself in the seat behind the pilot in the aircraft. He was accompanied by Air Vice Marshal N Tiwari, who is also the Project Director of National Flight Test Centre, ADA (Aeronautical Development Agency) in Bengaluru. PTI
Last Friday in Goa, Tejas had successfully made an 'arrested landing', a key performance, demonstrating its ability to land on board an aircraft carrier, making it a major milestone in the development of the naval variant of the fighter jet. Image courtesy: Twitter/ @DefenceMinIndia
