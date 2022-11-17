Rajkummar Rao named 'Man Icon of The Year' at a prestigious award ceremony
Rajkummar Rao won ‘Man Icon of The Year’ at the Prestigious Awards held in Mumbai.
Rajkummar Rao is having a lovely night. The phenomenal actor who can make any character his very own was the toast of the evening at the recently concluded Awards when he was named ‘Man Icon of The Year’ at a glittering event held in Mumbai. The prestigious award is a celebration of inspiring icons with extraordinary achievements from different walks of life.
The National Award-winning actor has had a busy year with Badhai Do releasing in February and HIT The First Case in July this year. While the actor’s recently released Monica, O My Darling continues to receive a raving reponse from the fans, the recent teaser from his next ‘Guns & Gulaabs’ is gaining him immense praise from them. His upcoming films are Bheed and Mr and Mrs Mahi.