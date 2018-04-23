1/10 K Gowtham played a heroic knock for Rajasthan Royals, scoring 33 off just 11 balls. More importantly, he hit the winning runs, a six off Hardik Pandya's last over of the match to guide his team to second victory of the season. Sportzpics K Gowtham played a heroic knock for Rajasthan Royals, scoring 33 off just 11 balls. More...

2/10 Ishan Kishan was among runs again on Sunday against Rajasthan Royals. He hit 58 runs of 42 balls on what was a difficult track to bat on. His innings helped Mumbai Indians get to a fighting total of 167 for 7 in 20 overs.

3/10 Mumbai Indians' Surya Kumar Yadav gave a decent start to his side, opening the innings and scoring a well made 47-ball 72, which included 6 fours and 3 sixes.

4/10 Jofra Archer was adjudged the Player of the match for his spell-binding spell of 3/22. Archer ripped through the lower middle order of the Mumbai batting, getting rid of Krunal and Hardik Pandya as well as Mitchell McClenaghan.

5/10 Sanju Samson yet again stood tall on Sunday blasting 52 off 39 balls. His innings set up the chase for Rajasthan Royals, who went on to win the match by 3 wickets.

6/10 Chennai Super Kings' Ambati Rayudu played a brilliant knock of 79 runs which came off mere 37 balls, which included 9 fours and 4 sixes. His knock paved the way to Chennai winning the game by 4 runs.

7/10 Suresh Raina too played a handy knock of 54 runs. He did not play the role of aggressor on Sunday as the job was to stabilize the innings after CSK were 32 for 2 in the 8th over of the innings.

8/10 Deepak Chahar was the star with the ball for Chennai Super Kings, keeping MS Dhoni's faith in him intact as he ripped apart the Sunrisers Hyderabad batting line-up early on their innings. He took 3/15 in his quota of 4 overs.

9/10 Yusuf Pathan and Kane Williamson tried their best to guide Sunrisers Hyderabad to victory, forming a 79-run partnership in the middle overs. However, the partnership was broken in the 18th over and from thereon, it became a little too difficult for Orange Army to register a win.