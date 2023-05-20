Raja Kumari: International Music Sensation and Fashion Icon Prepares for Unforgettable Cannes Debut

3/4

Speaking of attending the Cannes 2023, Raja Kumari said, “I am thrilled to be a part of The Cannes Festival this year. I recognise that my music and my journey has inspired my audience. I hope I am able to represent everything that I have built. I want to embrace this opportunity entirely and it’s an honour to share the carpet with the most influential names. We all here to celebrate the beauty of being an artist and the work we create.”