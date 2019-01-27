1/7 Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) chief Raj Thackeray’s son Amit tied the knot with fashion designer Mitali Borude on Sunday at St Regis Hotel in Mumbai’s Lower Parel. Raj's cousin and political rival, Shiv Sena chief Udhhav Thackeray was present at the ceremony, along with his wife and son. Image credit: Sachin Gokhale Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) chief Raj Thackeray’s son Amit tied the knot with fashion...

2/7 Indian cricketer Sachin Tendulkar attended the ceremony with his wife, Anjali Tendulkar. Image credit: Sachin Gokhale Indian cricketer Sachin Tendulkar attended the ceremony with his wife, Anjali Tendulkar. Image...

3/7 Maharashtra chief minister Devendra Fadnavis and Union Minister Nitin Gadkari were also invited to the wedding. Image credit: Sachin Gokhale Maharashtra chief minister Devendra Fadnavis and Union Minister Nitin Gadkari were also invited...

4/7 Actor Aamir Khan was among the Bollywood bigwigs who attended the Thackeray wedding. Sachin Gokhale Actor Aamir Khan was among the Bollywood bigwigs who attended the Thackeray wedding. Sachin Gokhale

5/7 The invitee list included the name of Governor of Maharashtra Vidyasagar Rao. Sachin Gokhale The invitee list included the name of Governor of Maharashtra Vidyasagar Rao. Sachin Gokhale

6/7 Businessman Ratan Tata, actor Ritesh Deshmukh and singer Asha Bhonsle were among the notable names present at the wedding. Sachin Gokhale Businessman Ratan Tata, actor Ritesh Deshmukh and singer Asha Bhonsle were among the notable...