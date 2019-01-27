1/7
Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) chief Raj Thackeray’s son Amit tied the knot with fashion designer Mitali Borude on Sunday at St Regis Hotel in Mumbai’s Lower Parel. Raj's cousin and political rival, Shiv Sena chief Udhhav Thackeray was present at the ceremony, along with his wife and son. Image credit: Sachin Gokhale
Indian cricketer Sachin Tendulkar attended the ceremony with his wife, Anjali Tendulkar. Image credit: Sachin Gokhale
Maharashtra chief minister Devendra Fadnavis and Union Minister Nitin Gadkari were also invited to the wedding. Image credit: Sachin Gokhale
Actor Aamir Khan was among the Bollywood bigwigs who attended the Thackeray wedding. Sachin Gokhale
The invitee list included the name of Governor of Maharashtra Vidyasagar Rao. Sachin Gokhale
Businessman Ratan Tata, actor Ritesh Deshmukh and singer Asha Bhonsle were among the notable names present at the wedding. Sachin Gokhale
Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) supremo Sharad Pawar, his daughter and MP Supriya Sule and NCP leader Ajit Pawar were also seen at the wedding. Sachin Gokhale
