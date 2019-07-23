1/6 People seek shelter during sudden monsoon rainfall in Navi Mumbai on Tuesday. PTI People seek shelter during sudden monsoon rainfall in Navi Mumbai on Tuesday. PTI

2/6 Villagers look on at a bridge which collapsed following incessant rainfall in their inundated village near Sujanghat, in Baksa district of Assam. PTI

3/6 Sitamarhi district in Bihar has been badly affected by floods, with 27 deaths reported due to this reason. PTI

4/6 Delhi and its adjoining areas received significant rainfall, and the sudden heavy rains caused waterlogging followed by traffic congestion in the capital city. PTI

5/6 Waterlogging in a ward of the Nalanda Medical College and Hospital in Patna. A total of twelve districts in Bihar have been affected by flooding. PTI