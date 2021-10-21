Rainbows, lightning, storms: These weather photographers capture true force of nature
Capturing the weather is truly awe-inspiring and this is proved by the Weather Photographer of the Year awards. The annual awards, hosted by the Royal Meteorological Society in association with AccuWeather, are designed to showcase the awe of the world’s weather, as well as the consequences of climate change
The image is titled Fogbow and was taken in Scotland. Explaining the image, the photographer said that he spotted this fogbow as the rising sun burned off the mist over a snow-covered Rannoch Moor. He framed his shot with the “white rainbow” directly over a lone tree. Image Courtesy: Melvin Nicholson/Royal Meteorological Society Weather Photographer of the Year 2021
This dramatic picture of a lightning storm over Cannes Bay in France won the category voted for by the public, as well as being the runner up in the main category. The photographer said of his image, "This thunderstorm unleashed several thunderbolts in the clear sky under the stars. There was no rain, no parasite clouds, just the calm of the night and the sound of thunder - ideal conditions!" Image Courtesy: Serge Zaka/Royal Meteorological Society Weather Photographer of the Year 2021
The photographer captured this image on a foggy autumn day from a small church on a hilltop in the town of Airuno, Italy. Through the fog and with the help of the trees, you can just about see the winding course of the river Adda, illuminated by the first lights of sunrise. Image Courtesy: Giulio Montini/Royal Meteorological Society Weather Photographer of the Year 2021
When the rainy season arrives and flood water becomes the norm, the children in a village in Bangladesh celebrate and play different types of sports in the water! Image Courtesy: Muhammad Amdad Hossain/Royal Meteorological Society Weather Photographer of the Year 2021
The photographer captured this rainbow amongst tea fields in Tangerang Selatang, Indonesia. Also visible in this image is a phenomenon known as supernumeraries – the additional, faintly coloured bands on the inner edge of the rainbow (below the violet). Supernumeraries form when light interacts with uniformly sized raindrops, often relatively small in size. Image Courtesy: Dani Agus Purnomo/Royal Meteorological Society Weather Photographer of the Year 2021
This image of the Qasr Al Hosn, one of the oldest landmarks in Abu Dhabi, UAE, was shot in December 2020 when the temperature dropped. The photographer was on his way home after dropping his wife at work when he saw the fog forming. Immediately, he took out the only camera he had – his mobile phone – and captured this beautiful shot. Image Courtesy: Christopher de Castro Comeso/Royal Meteorological Society Weather Photographer of the Year 2021
A flock of Canada geese swim the wrong way down a flooded road after the River Ouse burst its banks. According to the latest Climate Change Risk Assessment Evidence Report, approximately 1.9 million people across the UK currently live in areas at significant risk from either river, coastal or surface water flooding. The number of people at risk from flooding in parts of the UK could double as early as the 2050s, with an expected increase in the frequency and severity of floods. Image Courtesy: Andrew McCaren/Royal Meteorological Society Weather Photographer of the Year 2021
This image is of an approaching supercell in Kansas, USA. A supercell is a thunderstorm with a deep rotating updraught, called a mesocyclone. They are powerful storms that can produce some of the most severe weather, including tornadoes, large hail, damaging wind gusts and torrential rain. Image Courtesy: Phoenix Blue/Royal Meteorological Society Weather Photographer of the Year 2021<br />
The photographer took this self-portrait using a Quadcopter at Lake Kok-Kol in Russia. The uniqueness of the photo lies in his experience of the weather behind the lens – it changed so significantly in the time he was there that he felt the seasons shifted not only between days but over just a few hours. To capture this shot, he waited for the first snow to fall, which then covered the ice on the lake like a white blanket, leaving areas of open water as vivid streaks in the white. Image Courtesy: Evgeny Borisov/Royal Meteorological Society Weather Photographer of the Year 2021