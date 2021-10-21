Rainbows, lightning, storms: These weather photographers capture true force of nature

9/9

The photographer took this self-portrait using a Quadcopter at Lake Kok-Kol in Russia. The uniqueness of the photo lies in his experience of the weather behind the lens – it changed so significantly in the time he was there that he felt the seasons shifted not only between days but over just a few hours. To capture this shot, he waited for the first snow to fall, which then covered the ice on the lake like a white blanket, leaving areas of open water as vivid streaks in the white. Image Courtesy: Evgeny Borisov/Royal Meteorological Society Weather Photographer of the Year 2021