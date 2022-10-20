Rain, Rain Go Away: Bengaluru is underwater again
It was only a month ago that Bengaluru made headlines due to incessant flooding that brought it to a standstill. Now, heavy rainfall has made a comeback. Roads are inundated and cars are damaged
Heavy rainfall in Bengaluru caused massive traffic congestion in Mysuru Road. On Wednesday, the city received 54.4 mm of rainfall. The India Meteorological Department has already issued a yellow alert in Bengaluru and has warned of heavy rain for the next three days. PTI
A waterlogged road in Bengaluru’s Bellandur area. Waterlogging was also reported from areas like Outer Ring Road, Koramangala, and Indiranagar. Due to intense rainfall, many commuters were stranded in bus and metro stations while vehicles were trapped in inundated railway underpasses. Image courtesy: @Bearded_Brahmin/Twitter
Vehicles damaged after a wall collapsed in Bengaluru’s Majestic bus station. According to a report by ANI, owing to incessant rainfall, many IT professionals relied on tractors to reach their workplaces. ANI
Vehicles were left damaged after a wall collapsed in Majestic bus station due to overnight rainfall. India’s IT capital has broken its previous record of heavy rainfall this year, logging 1706 mm since the monsoon started. In 2017, the city received 1,696 mm of rain. ANI
Commuters try to make their way through the inundated roads of Bengaluru. According to a report by Deccan Herald, the city’s civic body, Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP), received two complaints of tree fall from Malleswaram and Basavanagudi. PTI
A submerged car in a waterlogged road in Bengaluru’s Indiranagar. The city recorded a maximum temperature of 27 degrees Celcius and a minimum temperature of 15 degrees Celsius. Image courtesy: @gksatsa/Twitter