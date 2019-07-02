1/8 Mumbai was on Tuesday paralysed by incessant rain, which left many parts of the financial capital waterlogged and 21 dead in a wall collapse in the city. Fourteen persons died in the rest of Maharashtra in rain-related incidents since Monday. PTI Mumbai was on Tuesday paralysed by incessant rain, which left many parts of the financial capital...

2/8 The authorities declared a holiday in Mumbai and adjoining regions, asking people to avoid stepping out of their houses. However, rains subsided in the afternoon in most areas. The BMC said six pumping stations discharged more than 14,000 million litres of water into the sea. PTI The authorities declared a holiday in Mumbai and adjoining regions, asking people to avoid...

3/8 Twenty one people were killed and 78 injured in a wall collapse in the northern suburb of Malad in Mumbai early on Tuesday following heavy rains. PTI Twenty one people were killed and 78 injured in a wall collapse in the northern suburb of Malad...

4/8 BMC additional commissioner Ashwini Joshi said an inquiry will be held into the Malad wall collapse and any official found guilty will be punished. Fadnavis made a similar announcement in the state legislature, announcing a high-level probe into the wall collapse. PTI BMC additional commissioner Ashwini Joshi said an inquiry will be held into the Malad wall...

5/8 A road caved-in near a construction site in Chandivali's Sangharsh Nagar. A wall collapse in Kalyan in Thane district early Tuesday killed three people, officials said. In Buldhana district, a 52-year-old woman was killed on the spot by a bolt of lightning. PTI A road caved-in near a construction site in Chandivali's Sangharsh Nagar. A wall collapse in...

6/8 Local train services, which were hit in the morning, resumed by afternoon. Many long-distance trains of the central and western railway were either cancelled or terminated ahead of final destination. PTI Local train services, which were hit in the morning, resumed by afternoon. Many long-distance...

7/8 Flight services at the city airport were severely affected Tuesday with airlines cancelling 203 services due to incessant rains and suspension of operations from the main runway due to the skidding of a SpiceJet aircraft. Reuters Flight services at the city airport were severely affected Tuesday with airlines cancelling 203...