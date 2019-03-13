1/5 In his first public rally to launch the United Progressive Alliance (UPA) poll campaign in Tamil Nadu, Congress chief Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday alleged the state government was controlled by the Prime Minister's Office. PTI In his first public rally to launch the United Progressive Alliance (UPA) poll campaign in Tamil...

Sharing the dais with Rahul at the UPA poll rally in Nagercoil, DMK chief MK Stalin asserted that in the 17th Lok Sabha election, the UPA would repeat its 2004 success by winning all 40 seats.

Rahul was greeted by Marumalarchi Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (MDMK) chief Vaiko during the formal launch of UPA campaign in Tamil Nadu from the Kanyakumari parliamentary constituency, at Nagercoil, in Kanyakumari district, on Wednesday.

Addressing students at Stella Maris College for Women in Chennai, Rahul announced that if his party comes to power, it will reserve 33 percent of all government jobs at the national level for women.