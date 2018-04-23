1/5 Congress president Rahul Gandhi launched his party's nationwide 'Save the Constitution' campaign on Monday at Delhi's Talkatora stadium. He attacked the Narendra Modi government and said that constitutional values had been endangered under the Modi government. PTI Congress president Rahul Gandhi launched his party's nationwide 'Save the Constitution' campaign...

2/5 The campaign was attended by senior Congress leaders Ghulam Nabi Azad, Sheila Dixit, Mallikarjun Kharge among others. It will culminate on BR Ambedkar's birth anniversary next year. PTI

3/5 Rahul paid tribute to BR Ambedkar at the launch of the campaign. He said that institutions have been built on the basis of the Constitution, which was given to the country by BR Ambedkar and the Congress. Rahul alleged that people with RSS background were being inducted in these institutions by the BJP-led government. PTI

4/5 Gandhi also alleged that Modi was afraid to face Parliament on issues like the PNB fraud scam, deportation of Lalit Modi and Vijay Mallaya and the Rafale fighter deal. He also challenged the prime minister for a 15-minute debate on these issues. PTI