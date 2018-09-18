1/6 Congress president Rahul Gandhi on 17 September kicked off his party's campaign for the Madhya Pradesh elections. State party chief Kamal Nath greeted him and MP Jyotiraditya Madhavrao Scindia at the Bhopal airport ahead of his roadshow. PTI Congress president Rahul Gandhi on 17 September kicked off his party's campaign for the Madhya...

2/6 Travelling in a bus, the 48-year-old leader crossed several areas of Bhopal, passing through roads specially decorated to welcome him. He held a 15-kilometre-long roadshow called the Sankalp Yatra, virtually launching the Congress campaign for the Madhya Pradesh Assembly polls slated for later this year. PTI Travelling in a bus, the 48-year-old leader crossed several areas of Bhopal, passing through...

3/6 Thousands of Congress workers and local residents flanked the roads and jostled to catch a glimpse of Rahul, who was accompanied by senior party leaders, including Kamal Nath and Jyotiraditya Scindia. After the roadshow, Rahul addressed a public meeting, during which he attacked Narendra Modi's government over demonetisation, GST and farm loan waivers. PTI Thousands of Congress workers and local residents flanked the roads and jostled to catch a...

4/6 Raising the issue of farm loan waivers, Rahul questioned why those who took loans in lakhs and crores were called as 'Non-Performing Assets', but farmer were called defaulters for not paying back Rs 5,000. Rahul added that when the Congress comes to power in the country, it will waive all farmers' loans. PTI Raising the issue of farm loan waivers, Rahul questioned why those who took loans in lakhs and...

5/6 Congress workers arrived from all over Madhya Pradesh to welcome the party chief and take part in the meeting, a police officer said. Rahul, in his speech, attacked the government for its demonetisation move and called it the "biggest scam" of the Modi regime. PTI Congress workers arrived from all over Madhya Pradesh to welcome the party chief and take part in...