Congress president Rahul Gandhi on Saturday addressed party workers at Jaipur's Ramlila grounds, where he arrived in a special bus from the airport. Party workers welcomed him at several points along the 13 kilometre route.

Rahul launched Congress' campaign for the Assembly polls later this year and exuded confidence of gaining victory. In his address, party's Rajasthan chief Sachin Pilot also said that the Congress will form the government in the state.

Rahul was also accompanied by AICC general secretary Ashok Gehlot. In his address, the Congress chief attacked Prime Minister Narendra Modi over Rafale deal, unemployment and farmer suicides.

Rahul claimed that only 450 youths get employment in the country every day while China creates jobs for 50,000 people in the same span. He also said that the poll promises made by the BJP ahead of the last general election still remained a distant dream.

He said that farmers were committing suicide but the government was least bothered about it. When big industrialists are unable to repay their loans, they are termed 'non-performing assets (NPA)' but, when a farmer cannot repay his debt, he is termed a 'defaulter', Rahul said.