1/8
Congress president Rahul Gandhi arrived at London on 24 August after his visit to Germany. Twitter @INCIndia
Congress president Rahul Gandhi arrived at London on 24 August after his visit to Germany....
2/8
During his visit ahead of the 2019 elections, Gandhi held an audience with the Indian Youth Congress and spoke about various issues in India. Twitter @INCIndia
During his visit ahead of the 2019 elections, Gandhi held an audience with the Indian Youth...
3/8
While addressing a gathering at the London School of Economics, Rahul Gandhi talked about how a united Opposition will fight the BJP in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. Twitter @INCIndia
While addressing a gathering at the London School of Economics, Rahul Gandhi talked about how a...
4/8
Gandhi, in a press meet focused on how India lacked proper strategy to deal with international affairs, also said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has been riding on the anger of the people without solving their issues. Twitter @INCIndia
Gandhi, in a press meet focused on how India lacked proper strategy to deal with international...
5/8
Gandhi was also invited by the Royal Society of Medicine, making him the first Indian politician to have visited the place. Twitter @INCIndia
Gandhi was also invited by the Royal Society of Medicine, making him the first Indian politician...
6/8
The Congress president spoke about India having yoga and meditation as one of its primary healing techniques, although, he did agree that the country needed more physicians. Twitter @INCIndia
The Congress president spoke about India having yoga and meditation as one of its primary healing...
7/8
He also met with the Indian Journalists' Association in London. Twitter @INCIndia
He also met with the Indian Journalists' Association in London. Twitter @INCIndia
8/8
Three pro-Khalistan supporters entered an event where Congress president Rahul Gandhi was to address his last public meeting in the UK and tried to disrupt it but were escorted out by Scotland Yard before his arrival. Twitter @INCIndia
Three pro-Khalistan supporters entered an event where Congress president Rahul Gandhi was to...