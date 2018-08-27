1/8 Congress president Rahul Gandhi arrived at London on 24 August after his visit to Germany. Twitter @INCIndia Congress president Rahul Gandhi arrived at London on 24 August after his visit to Germany....

2/8 During his visit ahead of the 2019 elections, Gandhi held an audience with the Indian Youth Congress and spoke about various issues in India.

3/8 While addressing a gathering at the London School of Economics, Rahul Gandhi talked about how a united Opposition will fight the BJP in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.

4/8 Gandhi, in a press meet focused on how India lacked proper strategy to deal with international affairs, also said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has been riding on the anger of the people without solving their issues.

5/8 Gandhi was also invited by the Royal Society of Medicine, making him the first Indian politician to have visited the place.

6/8 The Congress president spoke about India having yoga and meditation as one of its primary healing techniques, although, he did agree that the country needed more physicians.

7/8 He also met with the Indian Journalists' Association in London.