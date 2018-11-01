1/8 Rahul Gandhi was on a two-day tour of Malwa-Nimar region in the poll-bound state of Madhya Pradesh. He was welcomed by his supporters in Ujjain. Twitter/@INCIndia Rahul Gandhi was on a two-day tour of Malwa-Nimar region in the poll-bound state of Madhya...

2/8 Rahul Gandhi was joined by Congress leaders Kamal Nath and Jyotiraditya Scindia during a public meeting at Ujjain's Dussehra Maidan. PTI

3/8 During his rally in Ujjain, Rahul spoke about various issues such as Rafale, farm distress and unemployment to target the BJP government. PTI

4/8 Rahul also visited Ujjain's Mahakaleshwar Temple and offered prayers with Madhya Pradesh Congress chief Kamal Nath and party's state campaign committee chairman Jyotiraditya Scindia. PTI

5/8 Rahul along with party's state president Kamal Nath greeted supporters during a roadshow in Indore. PTI

6/8 Rahul addressed a public meeting at the Dhar district in the poll-bound state. PTI

7/8 The Congress chief also addressed a gathering of lawyers, businessmen and others, in Indore. PTI