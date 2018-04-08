1/8 Congress president Rahul Gandhi on Sunday asserted that the mood in Karnataka was in favour of his party and it would win the 12 May polls, as he concluded his six rounds of "Janashirvad Yatra" in the run-up to the elections. PTI Congress president Rahul Gandhi on Sunday asserted that the mood in Karnataka was in favour of...

Addressing a public rally in Bengaluru to mark the culmination of his "Janashrivad Yatra" covering all regions of the state, he also accused the Narendra Modi government of discriminating against the Congress-ruled Karnataka.

"Karnataka's mood is in favour of the Congress party and we will the election," Gandhi said, winding up the last lap of his "yatra".

The visit also saw Gandhi visit temples and other religious places and interact with Hindu seers, besides holding roadshows and mingling with crowds.

Gandhi said the Karnataka elections was a "fight between two ideologies." "On one side Congress that like Bengaluru works for joining everyone, spreads brotherhood and love. On the other side BJP, RSS and Nagpur's ideology. It's the ideology of spreading anger, hate and dividing."

He also attacked BJP president Amit Shah for his remarks equating opposition parties with animals. "I want to tell you from this stage that no Congress leader can ever make such statement."

Gandhi also alleged that when Karnataka faced drought for the last four years, it was given less money compared to other states.