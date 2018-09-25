1/8 Congress president Rahul Gandhi arrived at Lucknow airport on Monday before heading to his constituency in Amethi. He was greeted by several Congress leaders at the airport. Twitter/@INCIndia Congress president Rahul Gandhi arrived at Lucknow airport on Monday before heading to his...

2/8 During the various reception programmes held for the Congress president, Rahul visited the Kanwariya Sangh and offered prayers to Lord Shiva. Twitter/@INCIndia During the various reception programmes held for the Congress president, Rahul visited the...

3/8 Rahul interacted with the Rajiv Gandhi Mahila Vikas Pariyojna members at village Nigoha, in Amethi. PTI Rahul interacted with the Rajiv Gandhi Mahila Vikas Pariyojna members at village Nigoha, in...

4/8 Rahul also addressed the members of Rajiv Gandhi Mahila Vikas Pariyojna who had gathered inlarge numbers to interact with the Congress president during his visit to Amethi. Twitter/@INCIndia Rahul also addressed the members of Rajiv Gandhi Mahila Vikas Pariyojna who had gathered inlarge...

5/8 On his two-day visit to Amethi, Rahul is expected to take part in the district vigilance and monitoring committee meeting and hold talks with party leaders and workers. Twitter/@INCIndia On his two-day visit to Amethi, Rahul is expected to take part in the district vigilance and...

6/8 Rahul also laid the the foundation stones of road, shelter, community hall projects from his MP LAD fund. Twitter/@INCIndia Rahul also laid the the foundation stones of road, shelter, community hall projects from his MP...

7/8 Apart from laying the foundation stones for several service projects, Rahul also inaugurated 16 mobile electricity transformers for rural areas in each block of his constituency. Rahul also interacted with the locals at Jais in Aemthi. Twitter/@INCIndia Apart from laying the foundation stones for several service projects, Rahul also inaugurated 16...