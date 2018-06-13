1/9 Days after a row erupted over his address at the RSS headquarters, former president Pranab Mukherjee broke bread with Rahul Gandhi at an iftar party hosted by the Congress president in New Delhi. Image courtesy: @RahulGandhi/Twitter Days after a row erupted over his address at the RSS headquarters, former president Pranab...

2/9 "Good food, friendly faces and great conversation make for a memorable Iftar! We were honoured to have two former presidents, Pranab da and Pratibha Patil ji join us, along with leaders from different political parties, the media, diplomats and many old and new friends," Rahul said on Twitter. PTI

3/9 (From left) Sitaram Yechury, Sharad Yadav, former president Pratibha Patil, and former prime minister Manmohan Singh. Image courtesy: @RahulGandhi/Twitter

4/9 This is the first iftar hosted by Gandhi as Congress president. He is seen accompanied here by former minister Anand Sharma. Image courtesy: @RahulGandhi/Twitter

5/9 Former vice president Hamid Ansari, Congress leaders Ahmed Patel, Mallikarjun Kharge, Janardan Dwivedi and Sheila Dikshit attend the iftar party with Rahul Gandhi. Image courtesy: @RahulGandhi/Twitter

6/9 Also present at the iftar were a large gathering of diplomats, especially from the Islamic countries, including the Ambassador of Russia to India. UPA chairperson Sonia was not present as she is currently abroad on a medical check up. PTI

7/9 Top Congress leaders including many former chief ministers and governors and ex-central ministers were present. PTI

8/9 Rahul described Prime Minister Narendra Modi's fitness video as "ridiculous" and "bizarre" and asked Sitaram Yechury to put out his own fitness video in return, as he poked fun at the prime minister. PTI