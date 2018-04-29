1/7 Congress president Rahul Gandhi on Sunday accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of being "hollow" and speaking "lies", and said that the BJP will be defeated in Karnataka Assembly polls and the 2019 general election. PTI Congress president Rahul Gandhi on Sunday accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of being "hollow"...

2/7 In a hard-hitting attack at Modi at the Jan Akrosh rally in New Delhi, Rahul tore into him on a range of issues including corruption, problems faced by farmers, unemployment, atrocities against women, Rafale deal, and "agenda-less" visit to China. PTI In a hard-hitting attack at Modi at the Jan Akrosh rally in New Delhi, Rahul tore into him on a...

3/7 The well-attended rally at Ram Lila Maidan came almost a year before the next Lok Sabha polls and signalled Rahul's intention to build up electoral momentum with sharp attacks on Modi and his government. Twitter@INCIndia The well-attended rally at Ram Lila Maidan came almost a year before the next Lok Sabha polls and...

4/7 Party leaders including UPA chairperson Sonia Gandhi and former prime minister Manmohan Singh were among those present at the rally. PTI Party leaders including UPA chairperson Sonia Gandhi and former prime minister Manmohan Singh...

5/7 Rahul said Dalits and minorities were facing attack and Modi "does not speak a word". Referring to incidents of rapes in different parts of the country, he said it was the first time in the country's history that a prime minister was told to his face in a foreign land that his government was not doing enough to protect women. PTI Rahul said Dalits and minorities were facing attack and Modi "does not speak a word". Referring...

6/7 Citing Modi's visit to China for an informal summit, he said: "China's army is entrenched in Doka La, they are making helipads, extending airways and India's prime minister held discussions without an agenda. What does this mean?" None of the prime ministers had done such a thing but "Narendra Modi can do this", he added. PTI Citing Modi's visit to China for an informal summit, he said: "China's army is entrenched in Doka...