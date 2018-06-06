1/5 Rahul Gandhi addressed a rally organised by the Kisan Samriddhi Sankalp in Mandsaur on Wednesday. The rally occurred on the one-year anniversary of the Mandsaur firing, an incident in which five farmers lost their lives after the police opened fire on protesters. Twitter@INCIndia Rahul Gandhi addressed a rally organised by the Kisan Samriddhi Sankalp in Mandsaur on Wednesday....

2/5 Gandhi met with families of the individuals who lost their lives, tweeting that the families were still awaiting justice. He also questioned the efficacy of the commission probes that were set up to investigate the firing. Twitter@RahulGandhi Gandhi met with families of the individuals who lost their lives, tweeting that the families were...

3/5 Gandhi began his speech by saying that the Congress, if elected, would waive farmers loans and complete the Mandsaur firing investigation in a period of 10 days. Narendra Modi's relationship with high profile businessmen and the fact that he waived their loans was also brought up by the Congress president. Twitter@INCIndia Gandhi began his speech by saying that the Congress, if elected, would waive farmers loans and...

4/5 Gandhi stated that Narendra Modi and the BJP did not care about farmers, while also saying that farmers were a priority for the Congress. He also accused Modi of betraying farmers, saying that the Congress will set up food processing units near farmland, which would help farmers to directly sell produce to factories. Twitter@INCIndia Gandhi stated that Narendra Modi and the BJP did not care about farmers, while also saying that...