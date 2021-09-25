Raging wildfires in California threaten world’s oldest trees — the giant sequoias

4/6

The giant sequoias are the world's largest trees by volume. Their relatives, the California redwoods, can grow taller -- well over 100 metres -- but are not as wide. Both kinds of tree are adapted to fires, with thick bark that protects them from heat. In their lifetimes, which are measured in thousands of years, they typically endure lots of fires, the heat from which helps their cones to open, allowing the seeds to disperse. But longer, hotter and more aggressive fires can damage them, sometimes irreparably, and California has recently seen multiple severe fire seasons in a row. AFP