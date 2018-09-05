1/8
Rafael Nadal, of Spain, celebrates after defeating Dominic Thiem, of Austria in the quarter-finals.
Rafael Nadal, of Spain, celebrates after defeating Dominic Thiem, of Austria in the quarter-finals.
2/8
Dominic Thiem, of Austria, reacts after losing a point. Ah, the frustration. AP
Dominic Thiem, of Austria, reacts after losing a point. Ah, the frustration. AP
3/8
Defending champion Rafael Nadal hits a return to Dominic Thiem. AP
Defending champion Rafael Nadal hits a return to Dominic Thiem. AP
4/8
Rafael Nadal wears a cooling vest and has a towel with ice placed around his neck during a changeover in his match against Dominic Thiem. AP
Rafael Nadal wears a cooling vest and has a towel with ice placed around his neck during a...
5/8
Serena Williams, of the United States, celebrates after defeating Karolina Pliskova. AP
Serena Williams, of the United States, celebrates after defeating Karolina Pliskova. AP
6/8
Serena Williams shakes hands with Karolina Pliskova after Williams' 6-4, 6-3 win in the quarter-finals. AP
Serena Williams shakes hands with Karolina Pliskova after Williams' 6-4, 6-3 win in the...
7/8
Juan Martin del Potro, left, of Argentina, hugs John Isner after del Potro defeated Isner. AP
Juan Martin del Potro, left, of Argentina, hugs John Isner after del Potro defeated Isner. AP
8/8
Anastasija Sevastova, left, of Latvia, shakes hands with Sloane Stephens after Sevastova defeated Stephens during the quarter-finals. AP
Anastasija Sevastova, left, of Latvia, shakes hands with Sloane Stephens after Sevastova defeated...