The iconic Chhatrapati Shivaji Terminus was lit up in the rainbow colours to commemorate Mumbai LGBTQ Pride 2019. Megha Sheth/ Humsafar Trust

The evening of 1 and 2 February saw this historic moment. Megha Sheth/ Humsafar Trust

This is the culmination of efforts from The Humsafar Trust as a special mark of freedom from one of the most iconic buildings of Mumbai. Megha Sheth/ Humsafar Trust

"It's not just the lighting of a historic building but the lifting up of the darkness that has been shrouding the LGBTQ community for decades," said Ashok Row Kavi, Chairperson, Humsafar Trust. Megha Sheth/ Humsafar Trust