Queens of the desert! 40,000 camels battle it out for 'most beautiful' title in UAE
Every year, the United Arab Emirates hosts the Al Dhafra Festival in Abu Dhabi that sees thousands of camels competing for the top prize of $66 million
'Which camel is the beautiful?' is the only question that seems important at this contest. Welcome to the Al Dhafra Festival where legions of breeders from Bahrain, Kuwait, Oman, Saudi Arabia and Qatar have travelled to UAE's southwestern desert to check out which of the 40,000 camels participating will take the 'most beautiful' title. AP
Only female camels participate because males fight too much, authorities said. And the criteria on which the camels are judged are clearly outlined. Necks must be long and slim, cheeks broad and hooves large. Lips must droop. They must walk tall with graceful posture. AP
The high standards have prompted many breeders to seek an advantage, using banned Botox injections to inflate the camel's lips, muscle relaxants to soften the face and silicone wax injections to expand the hump. This has prompted authorities to carry out rigorous medical exams to detect artificial touch-ups and hormones. AP
A great deal is at stake. Al Dhafra Festival offers the top 10 winners in each category prizes ranging from $1,300 to $13,600. At the main Saudi contest, the most beautiful fetch $66 million. Camels change hands in deals worth millions of dirhams. But breeders insist it's not only about the money. “It is a kind of our heritage and custom that the (Emirati rulers) revived,” said 27-year-old camel owner Saleh al-Minhali from Abu Dhabi. AP
The Omicron variant spreading hasn't affected the contest, with breeders from all over thronging to view the 'most beautiful' camels. AP