Queen of Hearts: The life and times of Elizabeth II

Princess Elizabeth II taking out the plugs of a car during her training at the Auxiliary Territorial Service – the women’s army service of Britain. Before becoming a queen, she played an active role in the Second World War. As the German bombing reached the Buckingham Palace in 1940, Elizabeth II and her sister Princess Margaret were moved to Windsor Castle. During this time, she delivered a speech to other children who had been evacuated from their homes. By 1945, the future Queen of England, had joined ATS where she was trained as a car mechanic. AFP