1/5 The audience at Royal Albert Hall in London got a rare treat on Saturday — the chance to sing "Happy Birthday" to the longest reigning monarch in British history. AP The audience at Royal Albert Hall in London got a rare treat on Saturday — the chance to sing...

2/5 Queen Elizabeth II, with her eldest son Prince Charles at her side, waved to the crowd as they celebrated her 92nd birthday in song. Charles got an enthusiastic response when he introduced her as: 'Your majesty, mummy'. AP Queen Elizabeth II, with her eldest son Prince Charles at her side, waved to the crowd as they...

3/5 The festivities took a long stroll down memory lane, with audio from a speech Elizabeth made on her 21st birthday and video from her Golden Jubilee, when roughly one million people gathered outside Buckingham Palace to honour her. AP The festivities took a long stroll down memory lane, with audio from a speech Elizabeth made on...

4/5 The queen was flanked in the royal box by Charles, heir to the throne, and Prince William, next in the line of succession. The queen celebrates two birthdays every year: Her actual birthday on 21 April, which she usually marks privately with her family, and her "official birthday" in the summer. AP The queen was flanked in the royal box by Charles, heir to the throne, and Prince William, next...