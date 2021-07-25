Photos

PV Sindhu, Mary Kom and Manika Batra register wins, men's hockey disappoints on Day 2 of Tokyo Olympics 2020 [Photos]

Here are some memorable moments from Day 2 of the Tokyo Olympics 2020

FP Sports July 25, 2021 18:52:32 IST
PV Sindhu started her campaign on a happy note as she eased into the second round of women's singles, beating Ksenia Polikarpova of Israel in the first round. AP
India's Manika Batra displayed nerves of steel against Ukrain's Margaryta Pesotska in the second round of the women's singles event as she came back from being 0-2 down to eventually win the match 4-3. AP
Heartbreak for Sathiyan Gnanasekaran as he was ousted in the first round of the men's singles table tennis match. AP
Manu Bhaker of India was unlucky in the 10m air pistol qualifications as her pistol was broken during the match and she lost more than twenty minutes during the sixty-minute match. AP
The worst show on Day 2 of the Olympics was put by the Indian men's hockey team who lost 1-7 to Australia, making it one of the worst shows by Indians in Olympics history. AP
Indian boxer MC Mary Kom began her journey in Tokyo on a happy note as she beat her rival Miguelina Hernandez by 4:1 split decision. AP
Maana Patel, of India, finishes 39 among the 43 swimmers in heats of the women's 100-meter backstroke and failed to qualify for the semis. Srihari Natraj too failed to make the qualification in men's 100m backstroke. AP
Maana Patel, of India, finishes 39 among the 43 swimmers in heats of the women's 100-meter backstroke and failed to qualify for the semis. Srihari Natraj too failed to make the qualification in men's 100m backstroke. AP