Pushkar Mela 2021: Camels, caravans and carnival
The country's biggest camel trading fair, which will go on till 19 November, was cancelled last year owing to the COVID-19 pandemic
Hundreds of herders have started gathering in the desert city of Pushkar ahead of the country's biggest camel trading fair. The event, which attracts thousands of traders and tourists was cancelled in 2020 owing to the coronavirus pandemic. Image Courtesy: @airnews_jaipur
The fair in Rajasthan sees communities trekking from faraway distances to trade their animals. The famousnfair began on Monday and will end on 19 November. Acording to Prafull Mathur from Rajasthan's animal husbandry department, the gathering is about cattle trading as well as religious rituals. AFP
Even though COVID-19 still persists in the country, the fair expects to receive a good turnout. However, it is not certain if the competitions, which are usually held and received positively, will be held this year, as the government hasn't clarified the rules yet. AFP
The camels are mostly purchased by people from Gujarat, Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh. For those who believe that the fair is only about camels, they are mistaken as even horses are bought and sold at the event. AFP
According to reports, the Pushkar Fair is a huge tourist attraction, with over 200,000 visitors attending the 2019 edition. AFP