Punjab Kings beat Sunrisers Hyderabad by five runs in bottom-of-the-table clash
Check out some of the best photos from Punjab Kings' five-run win over the Sunrisers Hyderabad in match 37 of IPL 2021
KL Rahul steered his Punjab Kings side to a thrilling five-run win over Sunrisers Hyderabad with some excellent cricket tactics and decision making. SportzPics Photo by Deepak Malik / Sportzpics for IPL
Punjab Kings batted first, and none of their batters were particularly impressive, with the likes of Chris Gayle and Nicholas Pooran failing to impress on a slow track. Photo by Arjun Singh/ Sportzpics for IPL
Jason Holder impressed with the ball, picking up three wickets as the Punjab Kings crawled to a total of 125/7. SportzPics
Having done the job with their bowling, SRH looked to go for the win with the bat, but ran into an early roadblock in the shape of Mohammad Shami, who got the wickets of David Warner and Kane Williamson in his first two overs to derail Hyderabad's chase. Photo by Rahul Gulati / Sportzpics for IPL
Ravi Bishnoi then wreaked havoc on SRH's middle-order, picking up three wickets to leave them in a perilous position. Photo by Deepak Malik / Sportzpics for IPL
Jason Holder, who was awarded the Player of the Match Trophy, was one of the few bright sparks for Hyderabad, and after impressing with the ball, he put in an enormous shift with the bat, hitting five sixes and scoring 47 in 29 balls to keep the chase alive. Unfortunately, he had next to no support and he was unable to finish off the job all on his lonesome. Photo by Deepak Malik / Sportzpics for IPL