'Pudhchya Varshi Lavkar Ya! A grand farewell to Ganpati Bappa
It's time to bid adieu to Lord Ganesh. In India, it's a street party as people dance, play the dhol, and chant 'Ganpati Bappa Morya'
Devotees gather in large numbers to immerse Mumbai’s most famous Ganesh idol, Lalbaugcha Raja on Friday. The 10-day long Ganesh Chaturthi that began last week, ended today. The 14-feet tall idol of Lalbaugcha Raja is taken around the city before it’s finally immersed in the Arabian Sea. ANI
Devotees carry the Lalbaugcha Raja idol on an electrically operated raft which works as a small ship. According to media reports, the idol’s procession takes a while to pass through Bhendi Bazaar and Muhammad Ali Road in Mumbai’s Byculla to allow the Muslims living in the area to perform aarti and shower garlands on Lord Ganesh. ANI
People shower flower petals and colours on a Ganesh idol in Mumbai. The last day of Ganesh Chaturthi festivities is also celebrated as the day of Anant Chaturdashi. AFP
Volunteers immerse a Ganesh idol in the Arabian Sea in Mumbai. In other parts of India, people immerse their Ganesh idols in nearby ponds, lakes or rivers. With the rise of eco-friendly Ganeshas, some devotees immerse their idols at home in a bucket. AP
Lord Ganesh idol being immersed in a water body in Hyderabad’s Tank Bund Road. According to ANI, the Telangana government declared a holiday today for government schools, universities and offices in Secunderabad, Ranga Reddy Medchal-Malkajgiri districts. ANI
Devotees dance and shower petals on an idol during an immersion procession in Mumbai. AP
A woman carries a small Ganesh idol on her head during a procession in Hyderabad. AP
Devotees in Pune bid adieu to their favourite deity Ganesha. As a precautionary measure, the Pune Police issued several traffic restrictions to avoid congestion on roads. ANI
Devotees carry a huge idol of Lord Ganesha through a narrow lane in Mumbai. Many families and organisations go to Mumbai’s Juhu Beach for the immersion of Ganesh idol at the end of the 10-day-long festival. AFP
Devotees say goodbye to Ganpati at Juhu Beach. The Mumbai police made adequate arrangements to allow people to carry out the immersion ceremony with east, said Mumbai’s Police Commissioner Vivek Phansalkar. ANI
Devotees celebrate the last day of Ganesh Chaturthi in Mumbai. AP