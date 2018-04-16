1/7 People from different walks of life held protests against the incidents of rape and murder in Kathua in Jammu and Kashmir and Unnao in Uttar Pradesh. PTI People from different walks of life held protests against the incidents of rape and murder in...

2/7 Several Bollywood celebrities, including Rajkummar Rao, Twinkle Khanna and Kalki Koechlin also joined the protests, demanding justice for the victims in the cases, which have caused nation-wide outrage. Film producer Kiran Rao at a march in Mumbai. PTI Several Bollywood celebrities, including Rajkummar Rao, Twinkle Khanna and Kalki Koechlin also...

3/7 Delhi also saw a resurgence of 'Not In My Name' protest marches, where people agitated against the increasing incidents of rape and atrocities on Dalits and minorities. PTI Delhi also saw a resurgence of 'Not In My Name' protest marches, where people agitated against...

4/7 An eight-year-old girl was raped and killed in Kathua district of Jammu and Kashmir. A Special Investigation Team has arrested eight people, including two Special Police Officers (SPOs) and a Head Constable, in connection with the incident. PTI An eight-year-old girl was raped and killed in Kathua district of Jammu and Kashmir. A Special...

5/7 In Uttar Pradesh's Unnao, a teenage girl alleged she was raped by ruling BJP legislator Kuldeep Singh Sengar, who has been arrested by the CBI, which is probing the case. PTI In Uttar Pradesh's Unnao, a teenage girl alleged she was raped by ruling BJP legislator Kuldeep...

6/7 The protestors have demanded the immediate dismissal of the Yogi Adityanath government in Uttar Pradesh for allegedly shielding his party legislator Kuldeep Singh Sengar, accused of raping a 17-year-old girl who had gone to his residence seeking a job. Twitter@INCIndia The protestors have demanded the immediate dismissal of the Yogi Adityanath government in Uttar...