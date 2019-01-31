1/5 Several gathered on the streets of Caracas, Venezuela's capital on Wednesday, waving their nation's flag and demanding President Nicolas Maduro's resignation in a walkout organized by the nation's Opposition to ratchet up pressure on the embattled president. Image credit: AP Several gathered on the streets of Caracas, Venezuela's capital on Wednesday, waving their...

2/5 Protesters said they were heeding the Opposition's call for another mass demonstration despite the heavy-handed response by security forces over the last week to quell anti-government protests. A woman held a placard with a message in Spanish reading: "Maduro equals hunger. No more dictatorship!". AP

3/5 The demonstration came one week after opposition leader Juan Guaido proclaimed himself the nation's rightful president amid a sea of supporters, as the anti-Maduro movement tried to establish a transitional government. AP

4/5 Students from the Central University of Venezuela gathered as riot police formed a cordon in the rear, during the walk out against Maduro. Guaido told the University students at a surprise appearance: "Not just in protest of the crisis we are living in all of Venezuela, not just because of how bad things are, but also for the future." AP