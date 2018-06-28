1/4 A 12-seater aircraft crashed in a crowded Mumbai suburb Ghatkopar on Thursday, killing both the pilots and two aircraft maintenance engineers on board. A pedestrian who came under the impact of the burning debris was also charred to death. However, a major tragedy was averted as the flight crashed at a deserted under-construction building amid a populated suburb with numerous high-rise residential towers. PTI A 12-seater aircraft crashed in a crowded Mumbai suburb Ghatkopar on Thursday, killing both the...

The King Air C90 plane, which crashed at the Old Malik Estate near Ghatkopar telephone exchange on Thursday, once belonged to the Uttar Pradesh government and was sold to UY Aviation, an official said. The flight was under maintenance and on a test run. It was in service for the past 22 years.

The aircraft had taken off from the Juhu airstrip on a test flight. It lost control when it was four nautical miles from Juhu, Air Traffic Control (ATC), reports said. Civil Aviation Minister Suresh Prabhu has asked the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) to conduct an investigation into the plane crash.