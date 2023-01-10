'Prison for Bolsonaro': In Brazil, massive rallies against 8 January riots
Thousands of people staged protests across Brazil condemning Jair Bolsonaro's supporters, who vandalised the Congress, Supreme Court and the presidential palace on Sunday. Crowds demanded punishment for the former president
1/9
Tens of thousands of people in Brazil on Tuesday staged massive pro-democracy protests, a day after supporters of former President Jair Bolsonaro stormed Congress, the Supreme Court and the presidential palace in Brasília. AFP
2/9
Street rallies were held in numerous cities and towns. According to BBC, crowds in the country’s largest city, São Paulo, were seen chanting slogans such as ‘Prison for Bolsonaro’. AFP
3/9
Donning red and the colours of President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva’s party, protesters were seen waving placards saying, “No amnesty for the coup mongers.” They also called out those responsible for the riots on Sunday and asked the authorities to give relevant punishment. AFP
4/9
Considering the heightened tensions, a huge presence of police officials was deployed in various cities. Notably, Lula (77) and the country’s governors visited the damaged buildings and condemned the “terrorist acts.” AFP
5/9
The former president’s supporters, who refused to accept his defeat in the election, bypassed security barricades, climbed onto roofs, smashed windows and stormed all three buildings. They were believed to be largely vacant since it was a Sunday. AFP
6/9
As per AP, at least 400 people have been arrested for storming the key government buildings in Brazil’s capital. Hours went by before control of the buildings on Brasilia’s vast Three Powers Square was re-established. AFP
7/9
In view of the dramatic scenes, Lula was forced to declare emergency powers. He also vowed to punish the perpetrators. AFP
8/9
Bolsonaro, who is nicknamed “Trump of the Tropics,” condemned the attack and denied any responsibility for encouraging the rioters in a post on Twitter over six hours after violence broke out. AFP
9/9
Brazil held an acrimonious election in October where Bolsonaro was running against Lula. On 30 October, the leftist leader, who was president between January 2003 and December 2010, returned to power after defeating the incumbent with a narrow margin. AFP