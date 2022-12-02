Prime Video's The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power announces its stellar cast for season two

7/7

NICHOLAS WOODESON

Nicholas Woodeson is a veteran English performer of television, film and theatre. In television, his credits include Silent Witness (BBC), Baptiste (BBC), The Honourable Woman (BBC), Poirot (ITV), and Rome (HBO / BBC). He can also be seen in films including The Hustle, Paddington 2, The Danish Girl, Skyfall, and Conspiracy. His most recent theatre performances include The Two Popes, The Duke of Norfolk in The Mirror and The Light, The Mayor in The Visit, Pope Francis in The Pope, Mr. Kidd in The Room, and Willy in Death of a Salesman. Nicholas is a graduate of the Royal Academy of Dramatic Arts.