Prime Video celebrates the golden era of 90s Hindi pulp movies with a special screening of Cinema Marte Dum Tak

A Vice Studios Production and created by maverick filmmaker, Vasan Bala, the six-episode reality docu-series is a first-ever peek into the dazzling and independent ecosystem of the 90s Pulp Cinema industry. Co-directed by Disha Rindani, Xulfee and Kulish Kant Thakur, Cinema Marte Dum Tak takes audiences behind the scenes with four exceptionally passionate directors of that era – J Neelam, Vinod Talwar, Dilip Gulati and Kishan Shah – as they come back for their swan songs, to make a film using the similar budgets and themes from 30 years ago. The docu-series also features actors like Raza Murad, Mukesh Rishi, Harish Patel, and Rakhi Sawant amongst others sharing insights on this lesser-known chapter of Indian cinema. Actor Arjun Kapoor also make an appearance as a host in the final episode.