Prime Video and Wallwatcher Films host a special screening of Vadhandhi- The Fable of Velonie, for close friends, family

The SJ Suryah starrer- Vadhandhi – The Fable of Velonie, has become the talk of the town, ever since the launch of the spine-chilling trailer last week. Ahead of its worldwide premiere on 2nd December, Prime Video showcased the series at a special preview at IFFI Goa – one of Asia’s largest and most coveted film festivals, where it was met with thunderous applause and admiration.