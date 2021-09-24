Prime Minister Narendra Modi meets five top American CEOs , encourages them to invest in India
The Prime Minister explored ways to forge closer Indo-US economic linkages that would benefit the people of the two countries
Prime Minister Narendra Modi met chairman and CEO of the Blackstone Group, one of the world's leading investment firms, Stephen Schwarzman and discussed investment opportunities in India, including those under NIP and NMP. Image Courtesy: @narendramodi/Twitter
Describing his meeting as "fruitful" with CEO of Qualcomm Cristiano E Amon, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said they talked about leveraging technology for greater public good and tech opportunities in India. Image Courtesy: @narendramodi/Twitter
India is an attractive destination for manufacturing drones and a dedicated drone hub can be created in India to support the entire ecosystem of drones, said chief executive of General Atomics Vivek Lall after meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Washington DC. Image Courtesy: @narendramodi/Twitter
“The subject of solar energy is very close to my heart, because it concerns the future of our planet”, tweeted Prime Minister Narendra Modi after meeting Mark Widmar, CEO of First Solar leading – US-based manufacturer of solar panels. Image Courtesy: @narendramodi/Twitter
Prime Minister Narendra Modi met president and CEO of Adobe Shantanu Narayen and discussed the California-based software giant's collaboration and future investment plans in India in sectors like artificial intelligence, health and education. Image Courtesy: @narendramodi/Twitter