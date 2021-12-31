Prime Minister Narendra Modi bids adieu to 2021 with these 12 top moments
The year 2021 is coming to an end today. With the year drawing to an end, the prime minister shared some highlights of the landmark events he took part in throughout the year
Prime Minister loves children and that was once again on display as he plays with this little one during an interaction with beneficiaries of various government schemes at Prayagraj. Image Courtesy: Narendramodi.in
Prime Minister Narendra Modi takes notes during a Council of Ministers meeting. Image Courtesy: Narendramodi.in
Narendra Modi with Padma Shri Tulasi Gowda at Rashtrapati Bhavan. Better known as the 'Encyclopedia of Forest', she was presented with the Padma Shri this year. She went viral on Twitter for receiving her honour at Rashtrapati Bhavan barefoot. Image Courtesy: Narendramodi.in
The prime minister meets young children in his office. Image Courtesy: Narendramodi.in
The prime minister with members of Armed Forces on his Diwali visit at Nowshera, Rajouri border post, Line of Control. Image Courtesy: Narendramodi.in
Modi with members of the Women Hockey team during an interaction organised at his residence in Lok Kalyan Marg after the Olympics. India had an overall good performance returning with seven medals. Image Courtesy: Narendramodi.in
Prime Minister Narendra Modi with a divyang in Varanasi. Image Courtesy: Narendramodi.in
Narendra Modi interacting with External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and National Security Advisor Ajit Doval at his residence in Lok Kalyan Marg. Image Courtesy: Narendramodi.in
The man doesn't sleep and this is proof of that! Narendra Modi presides over a late night meeting at his residence. Image Courtesy: Narendramodi.in
Prime Minister Modi speaks at the inauguration of the Kashi Vishwanath Dham Corridor project in Varanasi. Image Courtesy: Narendramodi.in
A young girl greets the PM during his visit to West Bengal. Image Courtesy: Narendramodi.in
Narendra Modi bows down to a veteran during the ‘Parakram Diwas’ celebrations to commemorate the 125th Birth Anniversary of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose, at Victoria Memorial. Image Courtesy: Narendramodi.in