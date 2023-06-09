Pride Month: From Shefali Shah in Human to Priya Bapat in City of Dreams, queer characters that left an impression

4/4

Isha Talwar as Bijlee in Saas Bahu aur Flamingo: In a show where women are the frontrunners, Isha Talwar dazzles us with her depiction of a brave and vibrant queer character – Bijlee. Breaking stereotypes and notions, she emerges as fierce and victorious, leaving us wanting for more. Bijlee is caught in an impasse where she must choose between Naina, her true love, and work. Talwar’s portrayal of a headstrong woman who knows what she wants and doesn’t settle for anything less, the clarity that she has is truly remarkable, she has the ability to dare and defies social conventions and the ease with which she carries herself, puts us in awe of her bravery and evident brilliance that one simply cannot not appreciate.