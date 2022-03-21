Pretty in pink! Cherry Blossoms bring cheer to Washington
The Cherry Blossom season, usually between the end of March and the first week of April, is a special occasion around the world, made even more special by its short duration
Visitors take photos of cherry blossoms in a neighbourhood in Washington. The National Cherry Blossom Festival is returning with all its pageantry, hailed by organisers as the unofficial start of Washington’s re-emergence from the two years of pandemic lockdown. AP
Dancers with the Washington Ballet at the Martin Luther King Jr., Memorial, as the Cherry Blossom trees along the tidal basin continue to head toward this year's peak bloom in Washington. This year’s cherry blossom trees will reach peak bloom between 22 and 25 March, according to National Park Service estimates. AP
People enjoy the Cherry Blossom trees with family as the trees continue to head toward this year's peak bloom in Washington. This year marks the 110th anniversary of the original 1912 gift of 3,000 Japanese cherry trees from the mayor of Tokyo. Japan's government remains heavily involved in the festival and regularly replaces about 90 trees per year. AP
Elaine Zhang takes a photo of cherry blossoms in a neighbourhood in Washington. Festival president Diana Mayhew said, "This year, more than ever, you really understand why the festival is so important. We recognise that it’s more than just a festival. It’s about spring and renewal and a sense of new beginnings.” AP
People under Cherry Blossom trees at the Franklin Delano Roosevelt Memorial. AP
Cherry trees blossom as the US Capitol Dome is seen through falling snow in Washington. There are several events planned for the Cherry Blossom Festival as it returns in-person for the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic broke out late in 2019, including the Kite Blossom Festival and Cherry Blossom parade next weekend. AP
Snow and ice accumulate on a blooming cherry tree in Washington. AP