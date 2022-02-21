Presidential Fleet Review: A look at awe-inspiring display from Indian Navy
President Ram Nath Kovind, who is also the Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces, reviewed the Naval Fleet comprising over 60 ships and submarines, and 55 aircraft
The President's Fleet Review, an awe-inspiring and much-awaited event, conducted at Visakhapatnam on Monday, President Ram Nath Kovind, who is also the Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces, reviewed the Naval Fleet comprising over 60 ships and submarines, and 55 aircraft. Image Courtesy: ANI
President Ram Nath Kovind was welcomed by Chief of the Naval Staff Admiral R. Hari Kumar as he arrived for the event. This was the twelfth Fleet Review and has a special significance that was conducted on the occasion of the 75th anniversary of India's Independence being celebrated as 'Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav' across the Nation. Image Courtesy: ANI
Defence minister Rajnath Singh was also present with President Kovind and Chief of the Naval Staff Admiral R Hari Kumar. The review was followed by the release of a special First Day Cover and a commemorative stamp by the President in the presence of Raksha Mantri Rajnath Singh and the Minister of State for Communication Devusinh J Chauhan. Image Courtesy: ANI
Indian Navy 'Chetak' helicopters on display during the event. The president also reviewed the Indian Naval Air Arm in a display of spectacular fly-past by several helicopters and fixed-wing aircraft. Image Courtesy: ANI
ICGS Varad ship was put on display during the Indian Navy's Presidential Fleet Review 2022 event. As per <em>ANI</em>, the ships at anchorage were ceremonially dressed overall with various naval flags in full regalia during the day. Image Courtesy: ANI
President Ram Nath Kovind received the Guard of Honour at the event. After a Ceremonial Guard of Honour and a 21 Gun Salute, the president embarked on the Presidential Yacht INS Sumitra would sail through 44 ships lined up at anchorage off Visakhapatnam. Image Courtesy: ANI