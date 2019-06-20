1/6 The 5th International Yoga Day is set to be observed across the world on 21 June. In view of the occasion, preparations were underway on Thursday, with events also being held across India and the world ahead of the official day of celebrations. Reuters The 5th International Yoga Day is set to be observed across the world on 21 June. In view of the...

2/6 On Sunday, more than 1,500 people participated in the celebrations in Washington, DC on Sunday. The event was organised by the Indian Embassy, at the Washington Monument. ANI On Sunday, more than 1,500 people participated in the celebrations in Washington, DC on Sunday....

3/6 ​Embassy of India in Kathmandu organised a yoga event at the base camp of Mount Everest, 17,600 feet above the sea level. ANI ​Embassy of India in Kathmandu organised a yoga event at the base camp of Mount Everest, 17,600...

4/6 'Yoga in Dunes' event was organised by Desert Charger Brigade of Battle Axe Division of Indian Army at the golden sand dunes in Jaisalmer, on the eve of the International Day of Yoga. ANI 'Yoga in Dunes' event was organised by Desert Charger Brigade of Battle Axe Division of Indian...

5/6 Indian sex workers performed yoga in Mumbai on Thursday. Top government functionaries, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah, and other senior BJP leaders will attend International Yoga Day events across the country on Friday. AP Indian sex workers performed yoga in Mumbai on Thursday. Top government functionaries, including...