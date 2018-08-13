1/8 Preparations for India's 72nd Independence Day celebration were on full swing on Monday. Around 2,500 lamps will illuminate the historic Red Fort from 7.30 pm to 11 pm, starting from Friday for Independence Day, a statement by the Ministry of Culture said. PTI Preparations for India's 72nd Independence Day celebration were on full swing on Monday. Around...

2/8 Dress rehearsals for the Independence Day celebrations took place in Delhi on Monday morning. School children participating in the events attended the rehearsal at the historic Red Fort. PTI

3/8 School children, during the full dress rehearsal, practiced for the 72nd Independence Day. They positioned themselves to make a tricolor for the function at the historic Red Fort. PTI

4/8 The army, navy and air force contingents also took part in the full dress rehearsal for 72nd Independence Day. They practiced their march at the historic Red Fort in New Delhi on Monday. PTI

5/8 During dress rehearsals, Bomb Disposal Squad (BDS) was also present to maintain security at the Red Fort and kept vigil during preparations. According to announcements parking facilities would remain unavailable at the Delhi Metro stations from 6 am on 14 August till 2 pm on 15 August for security measures. PTI

6/8 Ahead of the Independence Day, the Delhi Police inducted India's first all-woman Special Weapons and Tactics (SWAT) team for anti-terrorist operations. Rajnath Singh had formally inducted the unit and said that the women commandos will be deployed at Red Fort and India Gate during Independence Day celebrations. PTI

7/8 The National Cadet Corps (NCC) contingents marched during a full dress rehearsal to prepare for the Independence Day at the Motilal Nehru Police Stadium, in Bhopal. PTI