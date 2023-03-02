Premiers, foreign ministers and more: Who's who of the world at key G20 meet
As India hosted the G20 foreign ministers meet, Prime Minister Narendra Modi urged all to focus on what unites and not what divides. Even as the Russia-Ukraine war dominated conversations, Italy PM Giorgia Meloni hit headlines as she said her Indian counterpart was the most loved leader in the world
External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar addressed the first session of the G20 foreign ministers’ meeting on 2 March. Almost 40 delegations are attending the G20FMM, which is taking place at the Rashtrapati Bhavan Cultural Centre. Image Courtesy: @DrSJaishankar/Twitter
This is the second ministerial meeting held under India’s G20 Presidency. Bengaluru hosted the first ministerial gathering of central bank governors and finance ministers. Today’s discussion reportedly focused on challenges around multilateralism, food and energy security and development cooperation. PTI
PM Modi, while addressing the G20 foreign ministers’ meeting, said financial crises, climate change, pandemics, terrorism, and wars “clearly show” that global governance has failed to accomplish the goals of the post-World War II architecture of global governance. Image Courtesy: @MEAIndia/Twitter
Brazilian foreign minister Mauro Vieira addresses the G20 Foreign Ministers’ meeting during session one on Thursday at the RBCC in New Delhi. Image Courtesy: @MEAIndia/Twitter
PM Modi also welcomed Italian prime minister Giorgia Meloni who began a two-day visit to raise bilateral relations as part of the G20FMM. She said the Indian counterpart is one of the most loved global leaders and lauded his efforts in trying to resolve the ongoing conflict between Russia and Ukraine. PTI
A day ahead of a crucial G20 meeting, Foreign Minister S Jaishankar on Wednesday evening hosted a welcome dinner at Taj Palace for the foreign ministers attending the deliberations but the reception was missed by his counterparts from the US, China, Germany and France. Image Courtesy: @DrSJaishankar/Twitter
WTO Director-General Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala is welcomed by External Affairs Minister Jaishankar as she arrives for the G20 Foreign Ministers meeting. PTI
Vivian Balakrishnan, the foreign minister of Singapore, is greeted by EAM Jaishankar on his arrival at the RBCC in New Delhi to attend the G20 Foreign Ministers’ meet. PTI
During the G20 Foreign Ministers’ Conference in New Delhi, Russia’s foreign minister Sergei Lavrov spoke with Saudi Arabia’s foreign minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan. PTI
The G20 meeting gave Russia and China a chance to build on their “limitless friendship.” Moscow said the two sides were in agreement to reject “attempts to interfere in the internal affairs of other countries, to impose unilateral approaches through blackmail and threats, and to oppose the democratisation of international relations.” AP
Before the G20 Foreign Ministers’ meeting in New Delhi, High Representative of the European Union for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Josep Borrell attended a press conference. PTI
Dr S Jaishankar with Chinese foreign minister Qin Gang. The two diplomats discussed addressing current challenges to the bilateral relationship, especially peace and tranquillity in the border areas. Image Courtesy: @DrSJaishankar/Twitter
US Secretary of State Antony Blinken also made his way to the national capital to attend the crucial meeting of G20 foreign ministers that is taking place amid a bitter rift between the West and the Russia-China combine over the Ukraine conflict. He is also set to attend a Quad foreign ministers’ meeting on Friday. PTI
The two leaders took the opportunity to review bilateral ties between the US and India and discuss global issues. Image Courtesy: @DrSJaishankar/Twitter
Argentinean foreign minister Santiago Cafiero is welcomed by EAM Jaishankar. The ministers underlined that even as defence cooperation developed, trade increased dramatically. The nuclear alliance has also benefited both parties. Image Courtesy: @DrSJaishankar/Twitter
Netherlands foreign minister Wopke Hoekstra and Dr Jaishankar held a discussion on “technology, mobility and innovation.” They also exchanged perspectives on Eurasia and the Indo-Pacific. Image Courtesy: @DrSJaishankar/Twitter